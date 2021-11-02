Union Co sales tax pic

Union Co. residents vote no for sales tax referendum, unofficial results show

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Residents in Union County voted no to the sales tax referendum Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.

The tax referendum didn’t pass with 51-percent of the vote, according to those unofficial results.

Forty-nine percent of people voted yes.

