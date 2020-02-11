UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple Upstate school districts have announced make-up days for the school day missed on Friday, Feb. 7 due to the flooding and storm damage.
UNION COUNTY
The Union County School district announced on Facebook that class will be held on Feb. 17 as a make-up day for the school day students missed on Feb. 7.
Schools were closed on Feb. 7 due to high winds and flooding.
Feb. 17 was initially marked on the school calendar as a Staff Development Day. It is now on the calendar as a regular school day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY
All seven Spartanburg County School Districts will make up the missed day on Monday, Feb. 17 also.
GREENVILLE COUNTY
Greenville County Schools said the make-up day will be on Tuesday, March 24, per the school calendar.
MORE NEWS - Funeral details announced for 2 USC Union softball players; campus releases statement on all 4 involved in crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.