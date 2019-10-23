JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County School District confirmed an employee at Jonesville Elementary/ Middle School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis and the school district is working with DHEC to notify parents and monitor the situation.
The school district on Wednesday released a letter sent to parents dated October 21.
Below is a copy of the letter:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
Today, the school district was notified by DHEC that an employee had been diagnosed with a common type of viral meningitis. Immediately, the district’s lead nurse, the district’s administration and I began to work with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to make sure all necessary precautions were taken.
There is no recommendation that anyone who may have come into contact with this individual at school should receive any treatment.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most of the viruses that cause meningitis are not as contagious as the common cold or the flu. A representative from DHEC confirmed to district administration, that this case was no more dangerous than the common cold or the flu. The symptoms of meningitis infection may be a sudden onset of fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion. If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, seek medical attention.
We will continue to monitor all illnesses at Jonesville Elementary Middle School, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, continue to clean and sanitize our school, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding illness, they should contact their doctor.
Sincerely,
Kathy Taylor
Principal
DHEC said their preliminary investigation has determined that this case is not a form of meningitis that poses a risk to others in contact with the infected person and the agency does not feel any public health action is needed at this time.
DHEC describes meningitis as an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord that is most often caused by a bacteria or virus. However, DHEC says individual cases of meningitis are not considered “reportable in South Carolina” unless caused by certain bacteria, however health care providers and facilities are urged to notify DHEC of any instances of viral meningitis.
