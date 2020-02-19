UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association said Union County Sheriff David Taylor has voluntarily resigned his membership with the organization.
“Our President accepted Taylor's resignation; officially ending his affiliation with the Association,” said Jarrod Bruder, SC Sheriffs' Association spokesman, in an e-mail.
Taylor has vowed to finish his current term in office but said he will not seek re-election.
Union County Council recently passed a resolution calling for Taylor’s resignation, but the council does not have the authority to make the sheriff resign.
Taylor’s tenure as sheriff came under scrutiny following the release of a SLED report into missing money, which also highlighted allegations against the sheriff.
The solicitor’s office said the allegations in the report were “immoral” but did not warrant criminal charges.
PREVIOUSLY
Union Co. Council unanimously passes resolution calling for sheriff to resign, Taylor says he plans to finish his term
READ: Union County Sheriff responds to SLED investigation, says he won't seek fourth term
MORE: Solicitor gives more clarification on why charges were not recommended against Upstate sheriff after SLED investigation
READ: Lengthy SLED report gives details on missing money, accusations of "possible misconduct" at Union County Sheriff's Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.