UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Sheriff David Taylor confirmed Monday he has officially filed for re-election despite earlier statements that he would not seek re-election and would retire after more than 37 years in law enforcement.
The Union County Council and others in the community began calling for Taylor to step down earlier in 2020 after allegations against the sheriff that were investigated in a SLED investigation came to light. Taylor, however, vowed to finish his term in office.
Prosecutors did not find enough evidence to file charges against the sheriff but that there was concern over the management of the sheriff's office.
Taylor said he will release additional details about his decision to run for a fourth term in office in a forthcoming statement.
