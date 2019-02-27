UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff said deputies were searching for a suspect Wednesday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash.
Sheriff David Taylor said the crash occurred on US 176 near Whitestone Road, which is in Spartanburg County.
The SC Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
