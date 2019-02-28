UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff says a suspect who fled from the scene of a crash following a chase is now in custody.
Sheriff David Taylor said the crash occurred on US 176 near Whitestone Road, which is in Spartanburg County.
The SC Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m.
Union County Sheriff David Taylor confirmed to FOX Carolina that UCSO was searching for 40-year-old Christopher George Turner. Taylor says USCO has 4 active warrants out for Turner's arrest plus charges from Wednesday's incident.
The incident began after deputies received a tip that lead them to a business where Turner was sitting in a car in the parking lot. Deputies say they surrounded to vehicle, at which time Turner reversed his vehicle and deputies gave chase.
Deputies say the pursuit led to Highway 176, and entered into Spartanburg County. According to the sheriff's office, Turner attempted to wreck on-coming vehicles by running them off the road and disregarded stop signs and traffic lights, and even entered the wrong lane of oncoming traffic.
Sheriff Taylor said, "Once Turner entered into Spartanburg County, he drove his vehicle across the highway and proceeded north in the south bound lane of on-coming traffic placing innocent lives at danger."
Deputies say Turner reached speeds of more than 100 mph and when he got to the top of a hill crashed into another vehicle head-on. Luckily, that person did not sustain life threatening injuries according to the sheriff's office.
Turner continued operating the "much damaged" vehicle after the collision when he finally pulled over and fled into the woods according to deputies.
Later in the evening, Taylor told FOX Carolina that Turner was taken into custody by Spartanburg County deputies around 9 p.m. with the assistance of their K-9 unit.
Turner has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to appear for multiple charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
