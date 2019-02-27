UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Union County sheriff says a suspect who fled from the scene of a crash following a chase is now in custody.
Sheriff David Taylor said the crash occurred on US 176 near Whitestone Road, which is in Spartanburg County.
The SC Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m.
Union County Sheriff David Taylor confirmed to FOX Carolina that UCSO was searching for 40-year-old Christopher George Turner. Taylor says USCO has 4 active warrants out for Turner's arrest plus charges from Wednesday's incident.
Later in the evening, Taylor told FOX Carolina that Turner was taken into custody by Spartanburg County deputies around 9 p.m.
As of writing, charges and previous warrants for Turner were not released.
