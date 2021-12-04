UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff's Office honored former deputy William Erwin who sadly passed away on December 1.
Erwin passed away following treatment at a hospital in Shelby, NC. The Sheriff's Office shared photos from the "Honor Walk" that hospital officials held for him yesterday.
On Saturday morning, law enforcement officials and firefighters escorted Erwin's body back to Union County. The Sheriff's Office livestreamed the "Honor Ride" on Facebook.
