Union County, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's Office said it is investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a fallen tree caused by Florence's winds.
The coroner identified the driver as 61-year-old Amber Dawn Lee of Union.
According to the coroner's office, Lee struck a tree in the roadway that fell due the winds caused by Florence.
The accident occurred Friday night shortly after 9:30 p.m. on SC-18.
Troopers said the roof of Lee's truck hit the tree.
Lee died at the scene.
