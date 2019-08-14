UNION, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - The Union community is showing their support to a brave young man. Channing Gist has been battling brain cancer for the past 14 years.
His family said when he was a teenager doctors didn't think he'd be able to live a normal life, but he's been beating the odds and proving them wrong for more than a decade.
On Friday the family is getting ready to pray for his healing. They are asking everyone to wear blue, Channing's favorite color.
"Throughout this whole thing it's taught me to stay positive," said his sister, Quatinna Tucker. "If he's fighting this bigger issue and I have good health, why should I complain?"
She went on to say his strength and determination has been an inspiration. Not just for her, but for everyone who knows him.
"My boys play sports and there's not one game that I can say that he has missed," Tucker said. "Everybody knows him as Uncle Chan and he'll cheer for any child out there playing."
The event is at the USC Union gazebo Friday night at 6:45pm.
