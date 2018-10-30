UNION CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Union County Emergency Management announced Tuesday that a bird in the area tested positive for West Nile.
The bird was found at a residence near the 4800 block of Jonesville-Lockhart highway. DHEC conducted a test and found it to be positive for the the virus.
Union County officials say there are no reported human cases in the area, but they still plan to conduct a spray as a precaution.
Emergency Management has arranged for a water-based spraying of pesticide and for larvicide briquettes to be places in storm ditches and drains in an attempt to eradicate the mosquito population from a half mile radius of the target address.
The spray poses no health risk to humans or animals. Though, beekeepers should relocate or cover their hives until spraying is complete.
The sprays are scheduled for early next week.
