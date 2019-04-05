UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the coroner identified a moped driver killed in a collision Thursday evening on a Union County roadway.
The moped driver has been identified by the Union County Coroner as William Thomas Keith of Vanderford Road in Union.
Highway patrol reports the collision on Jonesville Lockhart Highway happened around 9:26 p.m. Troopers report that the driver of a 2008 GMC pickup truck was stopped at a stop sign on Bobby Faucette Road while Keith was traveling east on the highway. However, the pickup driver entered the highway and was hit by the moped.
According to the highway patrol, Keith was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and died on scene.
Troopers say the driver of the pickup, along with a passenger, were both wearing seat belts and were not injured.
At this time troopers so no charges have been filed.
The coroner says an autopsy will be conducted at Newberry Pathology.
MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest 2 men after executing search warrant, finding drugs at Oconee County home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.