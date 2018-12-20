Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning one person has been killed in a crash in Union County according to Deputy Coroner Johnny Fallaw.
Fallow tells FOX Carolina that the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Carlisle Whitmire Highway near Webb Forging Road.
Right now details of the accident aren't available and the coroner's office hasn't released the victims name at this time.
We'll update with more information when it's available.
