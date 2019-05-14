Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 22 year old man after they say he committed multiple acts of criminal sexual conduct with multiple victims over a three-year-period.
The sheriff's office says children involved ranged in age from 4-years-old to 16-years-old.
Deputies arrested Chance Edward Scofield and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.
According to the sheriff's office Scofield was 14-years-old at the time of the alleged assault with the 16-year-old victim which occurred sometime between December of 2010 and December of 2011. Arrest warrants say Scofield engaged in multiple sex acts with the victim.
A second arrest warrant went on to say that between January of 2012 and January of 2013, Scofield engaged in sex acts with a female child, 4 years of age.
Deputies arrested Scofield on Monday and he is being held at the Union County Jail.
More news: Deputies trying to identify woman accused of using stolen credit card to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.