Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.
On September 3, deputies were assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Lockhart and Monarch Highways.
At the checkpoint deputies stopped the suspect, identified as Lamarcos Brannon, who according to them stated he didn't have his drivers license.
After checking with dispatch on Brannon's driver license status, which came back suspended, deputies say Brannon rapidly accelerated to flee the scene striking a pedestrian in the process.
Deputies checked on the pedestrian who told them she was struck in the side as it accelerated, but declined EMS transport.
Deputies were unable to locate Brannon, but obtained warrants charging Brannon with failure to stop for a blue light, hit-and-run with personal injury, and driving under suspension.
On Wednesday November 28, Brannon was arrested on the three previous charges. He's currently being held in the Union County Detention Center.
