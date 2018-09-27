UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man is behind bars after a vehicle chase earlier this week.
Deputies say on September 25, they were told a gold Honda near Rice Avenue was involved in a shooting on Lawson Avenue that day, and a deputy who saw a car matching the description tried to pull the vehicle over near the Walmart on North Duncan Bypass.
When the deputy activated his blue lights, however, the driver of the car accelerated and tried to flee, turning to Meansville Road and into the Fox Fire Apartments.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot, forcing deputies to call in bloodhounds along with assistance from Union Public Safety and SLED officers.
After several hours of searching for the suspect, the search was ended, but deputies found a green plant material in the car along with a driver's license belonging to 28-year-old Curtis Michael Miller. Deputies reviewed in-car video and saw the suspect in the video matched up with Miller's driver's license photo.
Warrants were sought, and Miller was eventually arrested on September 25 at the Whispering Pines Apartments in Spartanburg by deputies from both Union County and Spartanburg County.
Miller is charged with driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, abandoning a vehicle, possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.
During the investigation, deputies determined Miller was not involved in the shooting that happened in Union, fleeing only because he had a suspended license and marijuana in his possession. He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest from Union Public Safety.
Miller is still awaiting a bond hearing and is in the Union County Detention Center.
