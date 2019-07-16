Carlisle, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say shortly after 11 a.m. they responded to a structure fire on Jane Glymph Goree Boulevard.
Deputies say when they arrived they spoke to a witness who said he heard an explosion and went back to check it out. The witness told deputies that he witnessed a male getting off a riding lawn mower and running toward the structure fire.
Deputies stated the witness and the man rescued a young man from the burning building that appeared to have exploded.
According to the sheriff's office a 16-year-old victim was burned by the explosion and transported by his father to meet with EMS on Highway 215.
Deputies say the victim was then transported to the Augusta Burn Center by helicopter.
Deputies say the structure the teen was inside of was a total loss.
At this time we have no updates on the boys condition.
