UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County family is relieved after being reunited with their dog after 3 years apart.
They told us Link was stolen from their front porch in 2017, but now thanks to being micro chipped, he is back home after being found in Union county.
Jayne Hedden, dog owner, said "he was gone. I said he’ll be back; He will be back. He is microchipped. Whoever took him he will have to go to the vet or if they get tired of having him they will turn him back in. He will come back to us it, but it may take a while."
Holly Wise, Union County Shelter Director, said "I tell people all the time don’t give up hope. We have people who are missing their dogs and it could be a year later and their dog could show up. Always check the lost and found. Microchips will save you from a lot of heartache."
Three years later, that heartache ended when they got the phone call from the Union County Animal Shelter.
Dejay just knew Link had been found and his older brother Jacob says it was quite the surprise.
Jacob says, "[it] was crazy because I was like it’s been three years."
"I don’t know how he got that far away," says Dejay.
Wise says, "he stood by both of those young guys like are we going home now and I just loved it, I just loved it."
