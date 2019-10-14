Union County High School football coach tackles cancer

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Each week, Union County High School Football Coach Brian Thompson prepares for his next fight on the football field.
He's the head coach and is trying to beat his toughest opponent ever.
“I didn’t know if I had the flu, if I was having you know some type of other type of infections or whatever - just was not feeling great," Thompson said.
Doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 colon cancer- the biggest fear of his life.
“You just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other and keep looking up," Thompson said.
It's what he's always tried to teach his players and now, himself.
“I feel like I’m just kind of standing behind a whole group of people who are fighting for me," he said.
During the school's Pink Out game, students, players, and staff showed support for not only Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but support for the battle against all cancers.
“Before I got diagnosed I thought it was something that was really cool to do- you know we’re going to wear pink, we’re going to show our support," Thompson said.“It makes it a lot more personal. It makes it like, you know we’re in this fight together.”
He says there are players and coaches who have relatives in their own cancer fights and what makes their bond strong are three letters.
“We have our TSB motto, which is Tenacity, Significance and Brotherhood," Thompson said.
Those letters are tattooed on his arm, on the football field, and in his heart.
“Whatever strength they see is divine. I truly believe it’s God giving me strength," he said.“The goal is just to try and affect some kids’ lives.”
