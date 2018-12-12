Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., agents with the Union County Narcotic Taskforce made a major drug seizure and arrest.
According to the sheriff's office, agents were dispatched to a location in the 700 block of North Duncan Bypass to serve a search warrant.
Upon arrival, the sheriff's office says agents entered the room and encountered a man, identified as Michael Fleming, who they detained without incident.
While clearing the room, reports say agents noticed several bags of a green plant-like material throughout the room in plain sight.
The sheriff's office says they explained to Fleming they had a search warrant and began searching the room at that time. In total, the sheriff's office says agents found 8.7 pounds of marijuana.
Fleming was taken to the Union County Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within a half mile of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.