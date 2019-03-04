Buffalo, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Buffalo Elementary School Principal Stacy McAbee sent a letter to parents confirming that the school district was notified about a case of bacterial meningitis.
According to the letter, Principal McAbee said that an employee within the district was diagnosed with a common type of the virus according to DHEC.
According to the statement, there is no recommendation that anyone who may have come in contact with this individual at school receive any treatment.
The CDC says most of the viruses that cause meningitis are not as contagious as the common cold or the flu and the school said a representative from DHEC confirmed this case was no more dangerous than the common cold or flu.
Principal McAbee said Buffalo Elementary School will continue to monitor all illnesses and watch for any patterns of symptoms or illness. The school said they will also continue to clean and sanitize the school and remain in contact with DHEC.
The symptoms of meningitis infection may be a sudden onset of fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion.
If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, and has reason to believe they have been in contact with someone with meningitis, seek medical attention.
