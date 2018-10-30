Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Union County Schools Superintendent told FOX Carolina that the school district is working closely with the sheriff's office to catch the suspect responsible for writing a threatening post regarding the school.
Both the superintendent and extra law enforcement are at the high school as this investigation continues.
Tuesday the principal of Union County High School released a statement regarding the school and recent events in the community.
Dr. Shannon Gibson said:
"Today we were informed of a rumor of possible violence at the high school in response to recent events in the community. We immediately alerted law enforcement and put our safety plan into action. We take all threats serious and will continue to investigate this incident as well as ensure the safety of our students and staff. If anyone has information about this please share this with the school administration or the Union County Public Safety department. "
Right now we aren't told the school is on lockdown.
We'll update with more information if it becomes available.
