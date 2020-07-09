Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General's office has announced the Union Grand Jury has returned indictments against Union County Sheriff David Taylor.
The AG says Taylor has been charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of disseminating obscene material.
The indictment alleges that Sheriff Taylor sent messages to a Union County citizen that were lewd and inappropriate and included an obscene photo.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor. It carries a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison. The obscenity violation is a statutory felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of no less than $10,000.
An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am at the Union County Courthouse where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond setting on the charges.
This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Later Thursday, we learned that South Carolina governor Henry McMaster issued the executive order suspending Taylor from office. Taylor will remain suspended unless he is acquitted or the indictment is otherwise disposed of. Taylor would effectively lose his office outright if convicted or if another sheriff is elected and qualifies in the upcoming November election.
With Taylor's suspension, McMaster appointed Sam White as sheriff in the interim. White formerly served as the chief of police in the city of Union.
