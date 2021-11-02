UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County voters decide on a sales tax referendum at the polls on Election Day.
It's called the capital project sales tax referendum. This includes a one-percent tax increase to raise $20 million for renovations to eight facilities in the community.
The areas up for improvement are:
• Spartanburg Community College (Union County Campus) - Career and technology center
• Recreational park facilities - Upgrades and renovations
• Union County Animal Shelter - construction of a new facility or upgrades
• Pool facilities - Upgrades and renovations
• Union County fairgrounds - Upgrades and renovations as well as a new, multi-purpose arena
• Former Jonesville High School - Upgrades and renovations to the auditorium, and related facilities
• City of Union Soccer Field - upgrades and the construction of a new, field house
Spartanburg Community College receives the largest chunk, at over $11 million.
Dr. Michael Mikota says he's hoping the voters put their trust in their plan.
"We want Union to succeed. I want the voters to trust in the idea that we put that together. And it will bring industry and opportunities to that county," Dr. Mikota said.
Mikota says he sees major growth for the county.
"It would be a game-changer for Union. I mean, it'll make the quality of life, capita per income, and growth perspectives unimaginable in the next decade or so," said Mikota.
Voters Sandra & Steve Moss say they never miss Election Day. Sandra says she's mostly neutral on the tax but does see the benefits of improving Union's Spartanburg Community College.
"We have great grandchildren in school. And I hope that it will be a good thing for them when they get that age," Sandra said.
82-year resident Ernest Talley says he made it to the polls just to vote for the referendum.
"As long as it's upgrading Union, I'm all in," said Talley.
Talley says the tax is worth it to see some progress.
"If you're satisfied with the status quo, then stick with it; but if you want to move up, its costs to progress. You've got to pay the cost," Talley said.
Voters also vote on whether or not to adopt the council administration form of government. Council-administrator form means the county hires a county council administrator. Council-supervisor form means the county residents will vote for the county council supervisor.
