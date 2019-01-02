Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday night, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Mark Street in Union after a complaint was made by a concerned citizen.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they could hear yelling coming from inside the residence.
When deputies knocked on the door, they made contact with the victim who they say had several deep lacerations on her face and neck.
According to police reports the victim told deputies that her mother, identified as Shandra Renae Jeter, was arguing with her when Jeter splashed a glass of wine in her face prompting her to swing at Jeter in self defense.
The victim says she and Jeter began to wrestle with each other at which point Jeter took the wine glass smashing it into the victims face causing the lacerations.
The victim was transported to the hospital where she received stitches in her face and neck.
Shandra Jeter was arrested and charged with assault and battery.
