Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stopped turned into a high speed chase resulting in one man's arrest.
According to deputies, the suspect, Andrew Byrd, Jr, was traveling in the Ottaray community of Union County at a high rate of speed when they began following him.
Deputies say while following the suspect, he continued to increase speed, eventually running a stop sign along East Cohen Street at Union Boulevard. Deputies say at this time, they activated their lights and siren to stop the suspect but he fled from deputies at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour, running numerous stop signs and stop lights in the city and county.
Deputies say after turning onto Lakewood Drive, Byrd opened his door while slowing his vehicle in what the deputies believe was an attempt to flee on foot. At this time a deputy merged into the suspect's car with his own, stopping the fleeing vehicle. Deputies rushed to Byrd's door and pulled him from the driver's seat, arresting him.
Deputies transported Byrd to the Union County Jail.
He was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension 3rd offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, seatbelt violation, use of license plate other than vehicle issued, possession of marijuana 1st offense, open container of beer or wine in vehicle, driving under the influence without blood alcohol.
