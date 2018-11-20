Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, officers with the Union Police Department announced that, Lee Sentell Clark, was arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping.
Officers say on November 10, they responded to a Walmart after receiving a call from a woman who told them she had, "been held against her will overnight."
Officers say the victim, who was visibly upset, told them she met Clark on Facebook and he had held her at his home against her will.
Police documents say Clark held the victim for several hours at gunpoint in a home on Pickney Street in Union. During that time, police say Clark slapped the victim, pulled her hair, threatened her with a gun and forced her to perform a sex act.
Clark was arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping, driving under suspension second offense, assault and battery first degree.
Clark is being held at the Union County Detention Center.
