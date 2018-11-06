Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say a lucky man in Union won $200,000 after powering up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket.
According to officials the man says he hasn't told a soul.
Lottery officials say the man told them, "I play the lottery every day."
The man told officials he checks his ticket each evening to see if he's won. On Tuesday October 9, his lucky numbers finally came in.
"I sat staring at my ticket. I still don't believe this," the man told officials.
The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.
The man bought the lucky ticket at the KC Mart on North Duncan Bypass in Union.
For selling the winning ticket, KC Mart will receive a $2,000 commission.
