UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said they are investigating after a 19-year-old boy was shot on the porch of an apartment on May 9.
Police said the shooting happened at Keenan Oak Apartments just after 10 p.m.
Police said they spoke to witnesses who heard the gunshots and then saw three males running toward the back of the complex after the shots.
The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived, but officers said they found blood and bullet holes in a building upon arrival.
No suspect’s have been named, according to a Union Police Department incident report.
The report did not list the victim’s condition.
