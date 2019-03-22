Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union Police announced they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Carl Lee Palmer, dating back to 2014.
Police say that Stevie Laron Harris, 27, of Union County is already in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections on other charges. According to police Harris was charged on March 21, 2019 with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police say that in November of 2014, they arrived to Cogdell Plaza and noticed a man, later identified as Palmer, on the floor, covered in blood and unresponsive. The call came in after police say a concerned neighbor noticed Palmer's Meals on Wheels delivery still on his porch, and his back door cracked. After seeing Mr. Palmer's body on the ground, police say the neighbor called 911 for help.
Police say during their investigation they discovered shell casings near the back door of the home.
Police say the arrest of Harris is, "the result of a rigorous, conscientious and painstaking investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Union Public Safety Department; with guidance from the Union County Solicitor's Office.
Police say the investigation is active and continuing and it is suspected that other persons are connected with this crime. Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact Union Public Safety at 864-429-1713 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
