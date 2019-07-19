Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union are searching for a juvenile who they say was reported missing on Thursday, July 19.
According to officers, Lita Lynn Lanier, 15, was reported missing when her father noticed she was gone Wednesday morning around 5 a.m.
Police say Lanier's father noticed she was gone as he was getting ready for work, but told officers he didn't report her missing because she had left in the past, but always returned.
According to officers, a neighbor told police that on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. he observed a burgundy Mustang drive down Henrietta Street, then back up the road and stop. The neighbor told police they saw Lanier leave the home and walk up the street in the direction of the vehicle.
Outside the home, Lanier's family found her bag containing, pants, a shirt and medication.
Lanier's family told officers they have reason to believe she could be in Buffalo, SC or Gaffney, SC.
Lita Lanier is described as having long, light brown hair, hazel eyes, is about 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.
Anyone with information on Lanier's whereabouts is asked to contact Union Police at 864-429-1728.
More news: Deputies in Polk County warn of police impersonator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.