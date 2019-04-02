Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union say on Monday night three vehicles were stolen, with two of them being recovered already. Police tell FOX Carolina that they believe all three thefts could be linked.
According to the police, the vehicle yet to be recovered is a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with South Carolina tag PUN523.
Officers tell us they are searching for the people pictured as well who they say may also be responsible for several other cars being entered and having items stolen from them. Police say the suspects arrived at the gas station driving the vehicle pictured beside the gas pump.
If you've seen this vehicle, or know who these suspects are, please contact the Union Police Department at 864-429-1710.
