UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police say a woman is facing an attempted murder charge after they say she stabbed another woman during a fight Wednesday night.
Emergency dispatchers said the stabbing happened on Chambers Avenue.
Police said investigators were on scene as of 9:15 p.m. and were just beginning to get information.
Thursday afternoon, Union Public Safety released an incident report naming 28-year-old Daysha Mona Palmer of Union as the suspect behind the stabbing. The report says multiple witnesses named Palmer as the one who stabbed the victim multiple times around the victim's neck and chest. Those witnesses also said the stabbing escalated from a fight between the two, and that Palmer left the scene before officers showed up.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The report indicates she was in stable condition.
Palmer eventually returned to the scene, and was taken into custody for an interview with officers. UPS says she made a voluntary statement claiming she was attacked by the victim. The report says a nearby security camera captured the incident that another woman who was with the victim started the fight, but the fight was then broken up by someone else. At that point, the report says footage showed Palmer chasing the victim and the other woman, at one point spraying mace at the two. UPS says Palmer went to her car while the other two women went to a nearby apartment. The report says she then approached the women again and started the fight again, this time stabbing the victim.
Officers indicate in the report that she was aiming for the victim's jugular. She is now charged with attempted murder, along with possession of a controlled substance and for a probation violation. However, the report notes the other woman, identified as Kimberly Denise Young, is also facing charges for assault and battery.
