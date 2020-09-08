Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union have arrested a woman and charged her with unlawful neglect of a child after they say her two children were found wandering alone in the road.
According to police, on Tuesday, September 1, a woman spotted a small child alone on Lipsey Street when she stopped her car and picked up the 3-year-old girl.
Police say the woman asked around and discovered where the little girl lived and went to knock on the door of that home. While waiting for someone to come to the door, police say the woman spotted a second child, a 6-year-old male, wandering the street crying. The little girl told the woman that was her older brother. At this point, police say the woman called 911 for help.
Police say while on scene speaking to the good Samaritan, the children's grandmother arrived and confirmed the identity of the children. Police say they were turned over to her temporary custody and DSS was notified of the situation.
Police located the children's mother, Brionna Simone Talley, and arrested her on the charge of unlawful neglect of a child. Talley has since bonded out of jail.
