UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) A Union woman was arrested Sunday, June 16 after police say they determined she was the primary aggressor in an argument that led to a knife assault.
According to Union Police, officers responded to a location on College Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with the boyfriend of Lisa Smith, who told them she had cut him with a knife.
According to the boyfriend, he and friends were sitting outside on the porch when one person went inside the home. The boyfriend told officers he went inside a few moments later to check on his friend.
When he went inside, the man told officers that Ms. Smith became violent - putting her hand in his face, and eventually pulling a knife.
Officers say they observed a gash on the gentleman's right forearm where he told officers Smith stabbed him.
Witnesses told officers Smith put the knife in a van, and left the scene before officers arrived. She was eventually located, and interviewed.
It was determined, after speaking to both parties and witnesses, that Smith was the primary aggressor in the argument. She was charged with domestic violence second degree, and transported to the Union County Detention Center.
Union County deputies also had a general sessions warrant out for Ms. Smith's arrest prior to the incident.
