Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday Union police responded to a home on Eastwood Drive after receiving a call about a burglary.
Police say the victim was awakened at 2:58 a.m. to find, according to her, a man going through her closet.
Police say the victim stated she looked at the clock and assumed she must have been dreaming and that's why she didn't call police.
According to police reports, the victim said she awoke later that morning to find items in the closet had been moved around and a jewelry box missing. Police say the back door of the home had also been kicked in.
According to reports, items in the jewelry box included a silver gray wreath with stones, a snowman pin with legs and some Tiffany and Company jewelry bags.
Right now no one has been arrested and police are investigating.
