Union County, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Union Public Safety Officer responded to a welfare call at 409 Union Boulevard, in Union, South Carolina on Friday.
A young woman was under the awning of the business with her two year old child, officials reported. The woman, Heather Raines, said to the officer that her child was unresponsive to her.
Raines told the officer, her and the baby had been walking and gotten caught in the rain, then the officer called emergency medical services. Raines and the child sat in the back of the police car with the heat on while they waited. Ems workers arrived and let officials know that the baby was pre-hypothermic.
Upon previous investigations, officers knew the suspect and her previous record. When at the hospital, EMS workers asked if she wanted to take a bag inside to the Emergency Room, she said she wanted the diaper bag.
Then EMS asked if there was contraband in the bag, and the suspect admitted to having a glass pipe and other contraband in the baby bag. Suspect was placed under arrest. Investigation to follow.
