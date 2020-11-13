GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Grab your skates and get ready to hit the ice. United Community Bank Ice on Main has returned!
Tickets for the event have been on sale since October 28. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the holiday tradition that officials said will run November 13 through January 31.
The return of the annual skating rink is a welcome diversion by members of the community. Especially those disappointed by the cancellation of Christmas parades across the Upstate due to COVID-19.
Tickets are available for purchase as date-specific, timed sessions in order to better accommodate limited capacity and social distancing at the ice rink.
“Watching the Village Green transform into Greenville’s beloved ice rink is one of our favorite traditions and we are grateful to help make this event possible again this year,” said Michelle Seaver, President of Greenville County for United Community Bank.
United Community Bank Ice on Main will kick off its ice skating season with an opening ceremony today, November 13 at 2 p.m.
United Community Bank Ice on Main is located between the Courtyard Marriott and City Hall on the Village Green.
Admission is $10 per adult, $8 per child (ages 4-12) and free for children under the age of 3, and includes skate rental.
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.IceOnMain.com.
