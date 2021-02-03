Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - United Community Bank has announced a planned expansion in Greenville County naming the area as the company's new corporate headquarters.
The expansion is expected to invest $24.8 million and create 227 new jobs.
The company's new facility will be located at 200 East Camperdown Way in Greenville, will serve as the company's corporate headquarters, and house a retail branch.
“We are pleased to establish a permanent, long-term presence in Greenville as part of our growth strategy. As we expand across the Southeast, we continually evaluate the right solutions for the future of our company and see this investment as a significant step toward preserving the special culture we have built over the last 70 years. We remain committed to all communities across our footprint and look forward to being a contributor to business growth across the entire region,” United Community Banks, Inc. Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton said.
The new headquarters is expected to be completed by 2024. Anyone interested in joining United Community Bank's team can visit their website here.
United Community Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in the southeast with more than 160 branches in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
