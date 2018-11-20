Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Through United Housing Connection and the Reedy Place group, homeless are being provided with permanent supportive housing for those in need, they released to media.
Homelessness can happen to anyone such as domestic violence victims, veterans, displaced youth, or even elderly. By providing housing with Reedy Place Operations Study Group, a 23 unit apartment building will give support to those who need it most.
The project will cost around $390,000 and will provided 30-50 supportive housing for those in need. The SEARCHlight Reedy Place Operations Study Group is made up of a group of Greenville citizens who formed to raise funds to provide the housing.
“This study would have cost our organization thousands of dollars, but this group donated all their time and expertise free of charge. While Reedy Place is a wonderful home for people who would otherwise live on the streets, the facility is more than 12 years old and is in need of many upgrades to make it efficient and affordable.
This study provides the details needed that funders and donors like to see when supporting a project such as this one.” said Lorain Crowl, interim CEO for United Housing Connections.
