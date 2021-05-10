ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, William T. Stetzer, says that his office is recognizing National Police Week.
According to a press release from Stetzer's office, "in honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, 2021."
officials say that more than 300 officers will be honored during the Roll Call of Heroes this year. The Roll Call of Heros is a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer said in a press release, “throughout National Police Week and on Peace Officers Memorial Day, we join our federal, state, county, local and Tribal partners in recognizing the service and sacrifice of the law enforcement community, particularly the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020. We are forever grateful to the fallen officers and their families for their service and sacrifice.”
According to officials, in the Western District of North Carolina, two officers died in the line of duty in 2020. officials say that names of the 394 fallen officers who were added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in 2020 will be read on Thursday, May 13, 2021, during a Virtual Candlelight Vigil. They add that Deputy Ryan Phillip Hendrix of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Officer Tyler Avery Herndon of the Mount Holly Police Department will be among those honored.
