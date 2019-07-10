GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you like to play golf and want to make a difference in your community, the United Way has a great opportunity for you.
The United Way is looking for four-player teams to sign up for the Fall in the Cup Classic.
The golf tournament will be held at Green Valley Country Club on August 21.
The money raised will be used for United Way programs, which help people in need right here in the Upstate.
Click here to learn more and register your team.
