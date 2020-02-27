GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The United Way of Greenville honored members of the community for their contributions to the organization Thursday.
Greenville restaurant owner Carl Sobocinski was awarded the United Way Spirit Award for his work concentrating on issues such as affordable housing, transportation, and workforce development. St. Anthony of Padua received the second Spirit Award for their longstanding community leadership and advocacy.
The United Way said the contributions of 25,000 donors and 13,000 volunteers were celebrated during the awards show at the Greenville Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.