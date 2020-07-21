OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) United Way of Oconee County will be holding a mask drive to help at-risk groups within their community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They're partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Oconee County Library System for the drive.
Both homemade and store-bought masks can be donated at the following locations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Salem Library
- 2 B Park Avenue, Salem, SC 29676
- Seneca Library
- 300 E. South Second Street, Seneca, SC 29678
- Walhalla Library
- 501 E. South Broad Street, Walhalla, SC 29691
- Westminster Library
- 112 W. North Avenue, Westminster, SC 29693
