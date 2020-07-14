PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -- United Way of the Piedmont is looking for people to help "Stuff the Bus," but this year there's not an actual bus. The annual school supplies drive has gone virtual.
"We knew participation would be different," said spokesperson Alex Moore.
Typically corporations drive the majority of donations, but COVID-19 has reduced the number of businesses able to help this year.
So they've moved the supplies drive online. Anyone can donate virtually here through July 16.
You can choose to purchase and donate individual school supplies or a fully stocked backpack.
So far United Way has collected 36% of their goal and still need more than 1,300 items.
Moore said this year the donations are more important than ever.
"The need is not going to be less. It's going to be more," she said.
School supplies are distributed to counselors in all 7 Spartanburg County School Districts. These counselors work directly with students living in poverty and provide the supplies to students who need them most.
