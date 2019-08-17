GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- More than 4,000 Greenville County students will start the school year with new backpacks stocked with free school supplies thanks to supporters of United Way of Greenville County’s annual School Tools project.
For 20 years, United Way has offered the program to Greenville County as a way to support education and financial stability for families by alleviating some of the financial burden felt at the beginning of a new school year.
“We are inspired by the donors and volunteers who have stepped up to ease the back-to-school burden felt by so many families in our community,” said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. “Thanks to their generosity, our community’s students will start the school year ready to learn.”
Families visited one of three locations across the county to receive the supplies from United Way volunteers. Host sites included Sterling School in Greenville, Center for Community Services in Simpsonville, and Foothills Family Resource Center in the North Greenville area.
More than 100 local companies donated backpacks and supplies, and many more individual donors contributed financial gifts to purchase additional supplies. Nearly 300 volunteers assisted in sorting and distributing this year’s donations.
