GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The last day of school has come and gone, and summer is here! But the United Way wants to make sure kids don't fall victim with the "summer slide", and they made that the focus of this year's United Way Night with the Greenville Drive.
The festivities kicked off at Fluor Field on Wednesday on the concourse with family fun, and the first pitch was thrown at 7 p.m. The LEAD Academy's choir sang the national anthem, and a surprise dance happened during a tug of war game between the third and fourth innings with students from Tanglewood Miffle School. And to top it off, fireworks lit up the night sky afterward! Plus, folks who volunteered during this year's Hands On Greenville Day got a $5 drink voucher for wearing their HOG Day shirts.
But the focus was on keeping minds sharp during the summer. During the family fun, parents and kids learned about "summer slide", a term that describes the loss of key learning skills in between school years. United Way had information handy to parents during the family fun on how to prevent the summer slide from hitting, and how to keep kids engaged in their education in fun ways.
To learn more from the United Way of Greenville County on how to stop the summer slide, check them out online.
