GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - UnitedHealthcare and Prisma Health have reached an agreement on a multi-year contract that ensures UnitedHealthcare members uninterrupted access to all Prisma hospitals, facilities and physicians.
UnitedHealthcare and Prisma Health have issued a joint statement regarding the renewed relationship:
"UnitedHealthcare and Prisma Health have reached a multi-year agreement that ensures people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plans have uninterrupted access to quality care at an affordable cost at all Prisma facilities and with its physicians."
They say the agreement ensures continued access to Prisma's facilities and physicians for members enrolled in the Veteran Affairs Community Care Network (VACCN), United Behavioral Health and Spectera Eyecare Network.
