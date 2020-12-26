GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer City Fire confirmed that their units were responding to a house fire this afternoon.
According to Greer Fire, the location of the fire is Trade St. in Bennett St.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.