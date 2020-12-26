Units respond to house fire on Trade St. and Bennett St. in Greer

(FOX Carolina / December 26, 2020) 

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greer City Fire confirmed that their units were responding to a house fire this afternoon. 

According to Greer Fire, the location of the fire is Trade St. in Bennett St. 

Scene of house fire in Greer

Scene of house fire in Greer

This story will be updated as more information comes in. 

